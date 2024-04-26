Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Wedding Date: Did Bigg Boss Star Just Reveal TejRan Marriage Plans?

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash wedding date: When Mr. Faizu asked Karan Kundrra about his wedding with Tejasswi Prakash, the Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor simply laughed. He tried to dodge the question related to their marriage, creating ripples on social media. While TejRan fans are eager to see their favourite walk down the aisle, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai didn't divulge much information about their wedding plans.

