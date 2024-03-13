Karan Patel's Father-in-law & Veteran Actor Abhay Bhargava On Importance Of Women's Education In Chaahenge

Renowned actor of cinema and television industry, Abhay Bhargava, who is currently captivating audiences with his portrayal of the loving father-in-law Amit in Shemaroo Umang's show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', recently shared his thoughts on the importance of women's education in society. Known for his impactful character, Abhay Bhargava has consistently left a positive impact on the audience through his roles, and his latest role is no exception.

Advertisement

In the show, Abhay Bhargava's character Amit is depicted as a loving father-in-law who supports his daughter-in-law Aashi in her educational journey. Speaking about the significance of women's education, Abhay Bhargava stated, "As a proponent of women empowerment both on-screen and off-screen, I believe that education is the key to unlocking endless opportunities for women in our society. Just as my character Amit wholeheartedly supports Aashi in her educational pursuits, I hope this portrayal inspires others to recognize the importance of women's education and actively contribute to creating a more equitable world for them."

Advertisement

Highlighting the important role played by special women in his life, Abhay Bhargava expressed, "Throughout my journey, there have been remarkable women who have shaped my life. Women hold a significant place in my heart, as each one has made invaluable contributions to my life. Firstly, my mother, an experienced radio artiste, not only taught me how to walk but also guided me in the world of acting. Secondly, my wife has been my pillar of support through the ups and downs of life. They have always stood by me, and my daughter and granddaughter have brought immense joy to my life. Without these incredible women, my life would have been incomplete."

Advertisement