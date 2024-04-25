Kashmera On Welcoming Govinda At Arti Singh’s Wedding: He Might Have A Problem With Me & Krushna But…


Arti Singh Wedding: It is a big day in the telly world and rightfully so. After all, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot today with beau Dipak Chauhan. While it is an arrange marriage for the actress, her pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing. Amid this, there have been speculations about whether Govinda will be attending Arti's wedding today. To note, Govinda hasn't been on talking terms with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah for a while now.

And while Arti Singh, in one of her interviews stated that Govinda is elated about her wedding, she was also hopeful about the senior actor attending and blessing her at her wedding. As the D-Day is here, Kashmera Shah (Arti's sister in law) got candid about welcoming Govinda on the big occasion and told Pinkvilla that she and Krushna would be welcoming the Hero No. 1 actor with open arms.

Kashmera stated, "Well, we are looking forward to welcoming him at the wedding. We will very respectfully do so. As the tradition goes, I will touch his feet. After all, he is at my father-in-law's place and I would pay him my respects. He might have a problem with Krushna and me but Arti has nothing to do with the same and thus we feel, he would attend her wedding".

Meanwhile, talking about Arti and her to be husband Dipak, Kashmera told Pinkvilla, "It is an extremely happy phase for us. She's like the baby of the family, and it is so beautiful to see her getting into the beautiful union of marriage. Dipak is quite romantic and respectful. The way he welcomed Arti in the Haldi ceremony was overwhelming. His small gestures, like even choosing a song for her, with those lyrics, are so romantic, and that's what Arti wanted in her partner"

On the other hand, Arti's sangeet night recently grabbed the eyeballs as it was a starry affair with celebs like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabraa, Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Singh Grover etc marking their presence.

