Katha Ankahee 2: Will Adnan Khan-Aditi Dev Sharma's Show Return With Season Two? Fans Wonder After Reunion


Katha Ankahee 2 update: Will Katha Ankahee return with season two? Fans have been wondering ever since Adnan Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma, Bidhisha Ghosh, Samar Vermani and other actors had a fun-filled reunion.

Advertisement

The actors reunited four months after their show went off air, taking time out of their busy schedule to meet each other. Gossip mills started buzzing with the rumours that a potential season two might be on the cards. However, there's no truth to the speculations. Yes, that's the reality!

MOREADNAN KHANNEWS
Topics: #adnan khan #katha ankahee #aditi dev sharma
View More on Filmibeat
Published On April 11, 2024

Advertisement