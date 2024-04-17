Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registration Date, Process: How To Register For KBC 16? KBC 2024 Registration Date Re

There are a few reality shows in India which have completed over fifteen seasons. The likes of Bigg Boss, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Kaun Banega Crorepati have left a strong mark on the audience. At a time when many non-fiction shows have failed to air more than three seasons, BB and KBC have been able to retain their viewership.

Advertisement

On Tuesday (April 16), Sony Entertainment Television announced the new season of KBC. Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 is all set to hit the airwaves in the month of July. Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to participate in KBC 16 as the upcoming edition will soon launch on Sony TV.

Advertisement