KBC 16: Big B Asks Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registration First Question. Answer Is...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 registration first question: The wait is finally over. Sony Entertainment Television has officially unveiled the first registration question for KBC 16 on Friday (April 26). Fans have been eagerly waiting for the KBC 2024 online registration question ever since it was revealed that the registration process will kickstart from this weekend.

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 16 REGISTRATION FIRST QUESTION

How to apply for KBC 2024? If you have this question in mind, you have come at the right place. If you are interested in participating in Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024, you need to start giving the correct answers for KBC questions. The question-answer round for KBC 2024 online registration has started on WhatsApp, SMS and SonyLIV.

Contestants need to answer a question daily following which they will be selected randomly. After their selection, they will have to participate in another round before advancing to the final stage. The interview round will be conducted in Mumbai.

