Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Registration: How To Apply For KBC 2024? Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Registrations Sta

Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Registration: Ladies and gentlemen, one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television is all set to come back. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati. The makers have finally announced the new season of the hit reality show.

AMITABH BACHCHAN RETURNS WITH KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 2024

Advertisement

On Tuesday (April 16), Sony Entertainment Television officially revealed that the upcoming edition of KBC will soon hit the small screen. The leading GEC shared a promo on social media to confirm that the new season will be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

While there were rumors that Big B won't host Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the conjecture has been squashed. The Bollywood superstar will once again don the hosting duties for the quiz-based show.

Advertisement

In the new promo released by the channel, Senior Bachchan can be seen talking about the game. Within a few hours, the video went viral on the internet.

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 2024 REGISTRATION DATE, LAUNCH DATE

Wondering when Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will launch on Sony TV? "Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 will hit the airwaves in the month of either July or August. There's no official confirmation about the premiere date; however, it is expected that the show will take a prime time slot on the channel. Amitabh Bachchan is returning as a host once again for KBC 16," a source exclusively told Filmibeat.