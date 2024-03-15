Kavya Actress Sumbul Touqeer On Linkup With Fahmaan Khan, Mishkat & Other Co-Stars: They Feel…

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Linkups: Sumbul Touqeer, acclaimed for her role as Imlie, is once again in the limelight with her performance in Sony TV's Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. While her stellar acting continues to mesmerize audiences, Sumbul often finds herself amidst rumors and speculation about her personal life, particularly her alleged closeness with co-stars. Addressing these rumors in a recent interview, the actress shared her perspective on the matter.

DOES LINKUP RUMOURS AFFECT SUMBUL TOUQEER KHAN? SHE REVEALS

Previously, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared a close bond with Fahmaan Khan during their stint on Imlie, leading to speculation about their friendship hitting a rough patch after Bigg Boss 16. Presently, she is paired opposite Mishkat Varma in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon where their on-screen chemistry as Kavya and Adhiraj has earned acclaim, sparking rumors of a potential off-screen romance.

Talking about the same to Pinkvilla, Sumbul said, "It does not affect me anymore. Earlier it used to affect me a lot but with time we learn. Now I know these things are bound to happen. People see you on the screen together and they feel something should happen."

She added, "But now I have realized that this will keep happening. If now I do some other show with some other co-actor then people will start linking me up with them as well. This will keep happening and I can't do anything about it.

SUMBUL TOUQEER KHAN ON KAVYA OFF-AIR RUMOURS

Furthermore, rumors circulated about the show Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon facing cancellation. However, the actress dismissed these claims in an interview, labeling them as not true. She assured fans that there was no truth to such rumors and urged them to ignore baseless gossip.

For those who are unaware, Sumbul embarked on her acting journey with brief supporting roles as a child artist in the shows Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and Jodha Akbar, which aired on Big Magic and Zee TV, respectively, in 2014. Her breakthrough came in 2020 when she starred in the popular show Imlie, portraying the titular character. Before Imlie Sumbul made her Bollywood debut with a minor role as Amali in the film Article 15 in 2019.

