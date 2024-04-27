KBC 16 Registration Today Question Answer April 26: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Question

KBC 16 Registration Today Question: The wait is finally over. Sony Entertainment Television has officially announced the launch of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 by revealing the first KBC 2024 online registration question. If you are interesting in participating in Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024, you have to answer the question in due time. The registration process has started from Friday (April 26) and the viewers can now apply for KBC 2024.

KBC 16 LAUNCH DATE: HOW TO APPLY FOR KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 2024?

Filmibeat has been sharing regular updates related to KBC 16 with our beloved readers. The show is expected to replace Shrimad Ramayan and Mehndi Wala Ghar in the next three months.

"Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 will hit the airwaves in the month of either July or August. There's no official confirmation about the premiere date; however, it is expected that the show will take a prime time slot on the channel. Amitabh Bachchan is returning as a host once again for KBC 16," a source exclusively told Filmibeat.

