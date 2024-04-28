KBC 16 Registration Today Question Answer April 27: Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 Registration Second Question Is

KBC 16 Registration Today Question Answer April 27: Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 registration has started with a bang from Friday (April 26). Sony Entertainment Television has unveiled the first and second questions for KBC 2024 online registration. TV buffs have been eagerly waiting for the show ever since the registration date was unveiled.

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 16 LAUNCH DATE: WHEN WILL KBC 16 PREMIERE ON SONY TV?

KBC 16 will launch at a prime time slot, replacing Shrimad Ramayan and Mehndi Wala Ghar. The two shows will either end or shift to a new time slot.

"Kaun Banega Crorepati 2024 will hit the airwaves in the month of either July or August. There's no official confirmation about the premiere date; however, it is expected that the show will take a prime time slot on the channel. Amitabh Bachchan is returning as a host once again for KBC 16," a source exclusively told Filmibeat.

