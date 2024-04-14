Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Bigg Boss 16 Fame Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Spills Beans On Participating In KKK 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestant List: Rohit Shetty is gearing to come back with the brand new season of his stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Even though an offical announcement is yet to be released, KKK 14 has already managed to generate a significant amount of buzz over its alleged contestant list. And now, Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary recently spilled beans on her participation in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestant List: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Spills Beans On Participating In KKK 14

Popular TV actress Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, who won hearts with her stint in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16, recently spoke with Telechakkar and revealed that she was approached for this year as well. However, the actress has declined the offer once again.

