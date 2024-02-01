Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani To Reunite After Bigg Boss OTT 2 In THIS Reality Show? EXCLUSIVE

Abhishek Manisha project: Bigg Boss OTT 2 turned out to be one of the most successful seasons in the history of the show. While Salman Khan hosted the reality show, popular YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Tadav participated in it. For the first time ever, a wildcard contestant lifted the winner's trophy, registering his name in record books.

ABHISHEK MALHAN-MANISHA RANI REUNION IN NEW SHOW

Although Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani didn't win Bigg Boss OTT, they earned a significant fan following. Their strong friendship was one of the highlights of the season. While celebrities are not able to maintain their bonds after Bigg Boss ends, AbhiSha continue to remain the best of friends.

From turning each other's support system to cheering each other on social media, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani have given us serious friendship goals. Indeed, they are the Tom and Jerry of BB OTT 2.

After the show ended, they both featured in different music videos. Their ardent fans are eagerly waiting to see them together once again. If the recent buzz is to be believed, they have been offered a show together. However, there's a twist. They will reportedly compete with each other.

ABHISHEK MALHAN-MANISHA RANI IN KHATRON KE KHILADI 14?

Gossip mills suggest that Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Yes, you read that right! There's a strong buzz in the industry that they have been offered the stunt-based show.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat, "Colors channel has started the casting process for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. The team is busy chalking out the plan for the new season and they have a few celebrities are on their list. However, none of them have signed the dotted lines for KKK 14."

When we asked the khabri about Manisha and Abhishek's participation, he quipped, "Yes, they are on the list but the channel has not signed any contestant as off now. If things go as planned, Abhishek and Manisha might showcase their dare-devil side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Chances of one them signing the show are high and you never know when the channel decides to sign both of them."

