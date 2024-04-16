Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants: BB 17 Star CONFIRMED To Participate? It’s Not Abhishek, Munawar, Or Mannara

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: The fourteenth season of the stunt-based reality series, Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is currently stirring up anticipation, especially due to the interesting lineup of contestants. Several popular names are reportedly in talks with the creative team of KKK 14 and the preparations for the season are in full swing.

While there have been reports that Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra among other Bigg Boss 17 are likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the latest reports suggest that one of their BB 17 are confirmed to be a part of the adventurous reality show. Well, we're talking about Samarth Jurel aka Chintu. Yes, you read that right!

