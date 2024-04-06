Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Bigg Boss Stars Munawar-Mannara, Manisha-Abhishek To Participate?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: After the success of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 last year, renowned filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the fourteenth installment of Colors TV's reality show. As anticipation builds for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the makers are trying to rope in an interesting set of contestants.

Reportedly, Sanaya Irani, Helly Shah, and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the prominent celebrities in negotiations with the producers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Likely every season, the makers have also reached out to multiple Bigg Boss contestants and many of the approached stars are likely to participate in the much-awaited show.