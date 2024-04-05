Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Tejasswi Prakash’s Popular Co-Star To Participate In KKK 14? DEETS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Following the success of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 last year, renowned filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the fourteenth season of Colors TV's adrenaline-pumping reality show. With Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 anticipated to kick off in the coming months, the production team has initiated discussions with several notable personalities.

Sanaya Irani, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the prominent celebrities reportedly in talks with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Recent updates indicate that the production team has also approached a popular television actress to join Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show. Well, we're talking about one of Tejasswi Prakash's popular co-star.

