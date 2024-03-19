Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Name, Photo: Manisha Rani In Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar OUT Of KKK 14?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 update: It's difficult to keep calm as Colors channel has kick-started the process for the casting of new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, several names have been floating on the internet as probable contestants.

MANISHA RANI TO PARTICIPATE IN KHATRON KE KHILADI 14?

Filmibeat had earlier confirmed that Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani have been approached for the show. We had shared the exclusive information with our beloved readers in February 2024.

A credible industry source had exclusively told Filmibeat, "Colors channel has started the casting process for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. The team is busy chalking out the plan for the new season and they have a few celebrities are on their list. However, none of them have signed the dotted lines for KKK 14."

When we asked the 'sutra' about Manisha and Abhishek's participation, he stated, "Yes, they are on the list but the channel has not signed any contestant as off now. If things go as planned, Abhishek and Manisha might showcase their dare-devil side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Chances of one them signing the show are high and you never know when the channel decides to sign both of them."

