Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 EXCLUSIVE!: Did Manisha Rani SIGN Contract For KKK 14? Here's The TRUTH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants, Name Photo: It's difficult to keep calm as Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to launch on Colors after the culmination of IPL 2024. The hit show will return with a new season on the leading GEC. The likes of Manisha Rani, Ankit Gupta, Harshad Chopda, Abhishek Malhan are said to be in contention for KKK 14.

DID MANISHA RANI SIGN CONTRACT FOR KHATRON KE KHILADI 14?

There's a lot of hullabaloo over Manisha Rani's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. While gossip mills claimed that the reality TV star has signed the contract with Colors channel, we hear otherwise.

