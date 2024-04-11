Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa Co-Star To Participate In KKK 14? DEETS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: The upcoming season of the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is currently generating excitement, particularly regarding the final lineup of contestants. A recent report by Tellychakkar has confirmed that Sagar Parekh, known for his role in Anupamaa, has been approached by the show's producers to join as a contestant.

Advertisement

WILL SAGAR PAREKH PARTICIPATE IN KHATRON KE KHILADI 14?

According to the report, Sagar Parekh has been in talks with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to participate as a contestant on Rohit Shetty's daring show. While the news has left his fans else, the actor has not yet signed any contracts. Therefore, Parekh's confirmation for the show remains pending.

Advertisement