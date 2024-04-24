Kismat Ki Lakiro Se: Pratik Parihar Opens Up On His Role As ‘Gulaal’ In Shemaroo Umang’s Show

Shemaroo Umang has hit the mark with 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’, captivating audiences with its enthralling storylines and engaging characters. Now, the addition of a new character, Gulaal, portrayed by Pratik Parihar, is set to infuse the show with fresh energy and an exciting new dimension. Pratik Parihar, known for his dynamic acting skills, takes on this new role with enthusiasm, bringing a unique blend of boldness and humor to the screen.

Pratik shares his excitement about the role, stating, “Playing Gulaal in 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’ has been an exhilarating experience. The character's boldness and humor presented a fascinating challenge that I was drawn to. It's an opportunity to push my boundaries as an actor and explore new territories.” Gulaal's character, with its vibrant style and unapologetic nature, promises to bring a whirlwind of laughter and emotion to the show, making it a must-watch for fans.

Discussing the connection between himself and his character, Pratik reveals, “There's a natural bond between Gulaal and me, rooted in our spontaneity and rawness. From our ways of speaking to our traditional dining preferences, I see reflections of my own personality in Gulaal.” This added personal resonance is set to make Gulaal's presence in 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’ even more impactful, offering viewers a blend of authenticity and entertainment.

