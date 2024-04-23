Krishna Mohini First Episode: Debattama Saha On Learning To Ride Scooty In Fahmaan Khan Show

Every person in the world has or needs a 'SaaRthi' - a guide who stands by their side throughout, being their rock and support. Celebrating these giving individuals, COLORS gears to launch its new show 'Krishna Mohini', chronicling the endearing tale of a brother and sister set in Dwarka, Gujarat. The family drama follows Krishna (played by Debattama Saha), who is not only an elder sister to Mohan (played by Ketaki Kulkarni) but also his 'SaaRthi', standing firm like a lighthouse to illuminate the darkest paths for him amid life's challenges. To navigate the vibrant lanes of Dwarka and while juggling her responsibilities, her character zips around on a scooty,Debattama Saha shares her excitement and reveals how she learned to ride a scooty for her character. Determined to deliver a realistic and relatable performance, Debattama decided to learn scooty riding herself.

Debattama Saha says, "It's been an exciting challenge to learn this new skill. Scooty riding looks deceptively simple, but it requires good coordination and balance. I'm loving the process and feeling more confident with each day. Under the guidance of my saarthi, my best friend forever, I'm practicing scooty riding and I hope she is proud of my progress. Krishna's life revolves around taking care of her younger brother Mohan while pursuing her passion for music and working as a tourist guide. Her scooty is her trusted companion that helps her multitask. I wanted to get the nuances right and decided the best way was to learn to ride a scooty myself. Moreover, the women of Dwarka navigate its bylanes on this two-wheeler and so mastering this skill was also about showcasing the cultural fabric of the city."

