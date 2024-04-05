Krishna Mohini Launch Date: Fahmaan Khan-Debattama Saha Starrer To REPLACE THIS Colors TV Show

Krishna Mohini Launch Date: Fahmaan Khan-Debattama Saha are all set to make a comeback to the small screen with a new show on Colors channel. The leading GEC is gearing up for the launch of three upcoming shows titled Lakshmi Narayan, Suhaagan Chudail and Krishna Mohini.

While Pracchand Ashok and Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak have failed to strike a chord with the audience, Mangal Lakshami has emerged as the slot leader at 9pm amid competition from IPL 2024. Mangal Lakshmi and Udne Ki Aasha have similar TRPs at the prime time slot but Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw starter has a better time spent and reach than the Star Plus show.

