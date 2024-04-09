Krishna Mohini Launch Date & Time Slot Revealed; Fahmaan Khan’s New Show To Replace THIS Hit Drama

Krishna Mohini Launch Date Update: Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha have garnered immense love from audiences for their roles in Star Plus' Imlie and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani respectively. After their appearances in their previous daily soaps, Dharampatnii and Mithai, their fans are eagerly anticipating their return to the small screen.

Advertisement

The excitement peaks as Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are set to collaborate for the first time in the upcoming Colors TV show titled Krishna Mohini. Speculations had been rife for weeks, and the channel recently confirmed the news by unveiling the show's first promo. Since then, fans have desperately awaited its premiere. Well, here comes a piece of great news for them. The much-awaited show has finally got a launch date and time slot.

Advertisement