Krishna Mohini Promo: Fahmaan Khan- Debattama Saha's New Show Looks Promising, To REPLACE THIS Drama?

Krishna Mohini promo: The wait is finally over. Colors channel has officially announced the launch its new show starring Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha. Giving a special surprise to the audience, the leading GEC released the first promo of the daily soap titled Krishna Mohini.

Advertisement

COLORS CHANNEL UPCOMING SHOWS

Advertisement

The number two GEC is on a roll these days as it is launching shows to keep the audience engaged. After the culmination of Bigg Boss 17, it introduced Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, Pracchand Ashok, Mera Balam Thanedar and Mangal Lakshmi. It is now gearing up for the launch of Narayan Lakshmi and Krishna Mohini after IPL 2024 ends.

Staying true to its promise of blockbuster entertainment, the channel has decided to bring hatke shows in its weekday programming.

Advertisement

KRISHNA MOHINI CAST

Fahmaan Khan, who was last seen as Ravi in DharamPatnii, is making his comeback to the small screen with Krishn Mohini. He will be paired opposite Debattama Saha in the upcoming serial.

The official Instagram handle of Colors TV released the first promo of Krishna Mohini along with the caption, "Apne bhai, Mohan ke liye karne saare haddein paar hai Krishna taiyaar. Kijiye swaagat ek anokhe bhai-behen ki kahaani ka." Within a few hours, the video went viral on the internet.

Advertisement