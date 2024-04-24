Krissann Barretto-Nathan Karamchandani Wedding: Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Star Flaunts Her Stunning Diamond Ring

Krissann Barretto & Nathan Karamchandani Wedding: It's raining weddings in the tinseltown. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame Krissann Barretto has tied the knot with her longtime Beau Nathan Karamchandani in an intimate ceremony. The duo had registered their marriage in October last year. Krissann and Nathan had a white wedding on Sunday (April 21), followed by a tradiitonal Hindu ceremony the next day. The gorgeous actress recently treated her fans with a set of beautiful pictures from her Hindu wedding. While both of them looked absolutely stuning in their wedding attires, what caught our attention was Krissann's ah-mazing diamond ring.

Krissann Barretto Ties The Knot With Her Longtime Beau

Krissann Barretto, best known for her role in the MTV show 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan', married her long time lover Nathan Karamchandani as per Hindu rituals on Monday (April 22). On Wednesday afternoon, official pictures from her Hindu wedding ceremony were dropped on social media.

