Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Last Episode: Meera Deosthale-Zaan Khan Sony TV Show To Go Off Air In 3 Months, Re

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Last Episode: Sony Entertainment Television is all set to introduce a series of new shows post the culmination of IPL 2024. After launching Shrimad Ramayan, Mehndi Wala Ghar and Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, the leading GEC is gearing up for the launch of more daily soaps. It has already officially announced the title of its new property- Pukaar- Dil Se Dil Tak. If the recent buzz is to be believed, Sony TV has decided to axe Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai. Yes, you read that right! According to a report in Times Of India, the daily soap starring Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan will soon bid adieu to the audience. Wondering what's the reason behind the ending of Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai. Read on to know more.

