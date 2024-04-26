Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Twist- Meera Deosthale On Wearing 35 KG Lehenga For Wedding Track: I Couldn't Move

In a recent twist of events on Sony Entertainment Television's popular show 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai,’ the storyline takes an intriguing turn as the Ratanshi family prepares for a grand celebration. The occasion is to welcome a new member, Nandini, portrayed by Meera Deosthale, into their fold. However, the joyous atmosphere quickly shifts when Hemraj, played by Dharmesh Vyas, disrupts the celebration with a mysterious warning. This development leads to a series of events where Rupa and Hetal find Raunak sneaking Naini into the house, sparking a confrontation. Amid these occurrences, both Nandini and Hemraj feel that not everything is as it seems, hinting at deeper secrets within the Ratanshi family's web of relationships.

Adding to the drama is Nandini's wedding attire, which epitomizes the blend of tradition and luxury. Her outfit, a breathtaking 'panetar lehenga’ that weighs 35 kg, showcases exquisite embroidery that captures the essence of Gujarati bridal wear. Complementing the lehenga is a Gad Cholo and a red dupatta, both highlighted with elaborate gold work that adds to the splendor of her ensemble. The attention to detail, from the ornate nose ring to the lavish jewellery, accentuates the royal look Nandini embodies for her wedding scene.