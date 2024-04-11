Kumkum Bhagya Actor Krishna Kaul Share Heartwarming Story Of His Furry Friend On National Pet Day

Every year on April 11th worldwide, National Pet Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare. Having a pet brings in extra positivity at home, they can turn any dull day a little better and more delightful. They are the epitome of unconditional love and add warmth to our day-to-day lives just like a family member. However, while some animals get adopted, some are found in the streets who don't get the appropriate love and attention from society. To promote the well-being of stray animals, Zee TV actor Krishna Kaul from Kumkum Bhagya expressed gratitude for having a furry friend in his life and how we all should be doing our bit for the homeless animals.

Krishna Kaul, who essays the role of Ranbir in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya said, "On this National Pet Day, I find myself contemplating the boundless joy that my beloved companion, Flash, brings into my life daily. Flash isn't just a pet; he's family. His boundless energy, loyalty, and endless affection remind me of the purest form of love. Amidst the complexities of portraying various characters, Flash offers solace and genuine connection. Let's celebrate the countless cherished moments with our furry friends, acknowledging the warmth they bring into our lives."