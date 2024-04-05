Lakshmi Narayan Full Cast, Launch Date: Show To Replace Adnan Khan-Mallika Singh's Pracchand Ashok

Lakshmi Narayan cast: The wait is finally over. Colors channel has officially announced the premiere date of its much-awaited show Lakshmi Narayan. The mythological show has been making waves ever since the first promo was unveiled.

LAKSHMI NARAYAN PROMO: SHOW TO REPLACE PRACCHAND ASHOK

TV buffs have been eagerly waiting for the show as it will focus on the story of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayan. Last month, the channel released a promo to announce the show. The leading GEC has been riding high on the success of Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyaag Tandav. The mytho drama has turned out to be the sleeper hit of 2023, courtesy of the impressive storytelling and VFX effects.

