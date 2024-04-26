Maati Se Bandhi Dor Cast: Tejasswi Prakash's Co-star To Play Father In Ankit Gupta's New Show On Star Plus

A source exclusively told Filmibeat, "Maati Se Bandhi Dor is expected to take a prime time slot on Star Plus. The show will axe a few of its non-performing shows after the culmination of IPL 2024. Imlie, Pandya Store, Yeh Hai Chahatein are expected to be pulled off air or get shifted to a new time slot after Indian Premiere League 2024 ends."

"Ankit Gupta starter Maati Se Bandhi Dor is said to be replacing Imlie at 8:30pm slot from either May end or June first week. The promo for the show has been shot and the makers will soon start filming crucial sequences at an outdoor location. Ankit will be seen in a new avatar in the show," our khabri quipped.