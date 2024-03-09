Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge Guest List: Munawar Faruqui Roasts Paritosh As He Enters As First Guest

This Saturday promises an uproarious evening with 'Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge'. The comedy show brings together a stellar lineup including Huma Qureshi, who takes on the role of 'Madness Ki Malkin’. Hosting the evening is Harsh Gujral, alongside a group of ace comedians such as Paritosh Tripathi, Snehil Dixit Mehra (BC Aunty), Gaurav Dubey, Kettan Singh, Ankita Shrivastav, Kushal Badrike, Inder Sahani, and Hemangi Kavi. This ensemble cast is set to deliver a wide array of comedic acts that guarantee a laughter-filled night.

Adding to the entertainment is the show’s first celebrity guest, Munawar Faruqui. His presence is anticipated to be a highlight, especially with a special collaborative stand-up act with Harsh Gujral titled 'UP versus Dongri’. This segment, recalling past performances where Munawar opened for Harsh, aims to bring a blend of nostalgia and humor to the audience, with Huma Qureshi also joining in with laughter and praise.

The show takes a creative turn with Kettan Singh, Kushal Badrike, Ankita Shrivastav, Snehil Mehra Dixit (BC Aunty), and Inder Sahani coming together for an 'Animal Spoof’. This act will see them humorously re-enacting famous movie scenes, bringing a unique twist to familiar narratives. Additionally, Paritosh Tripathi and Munawar engage in a slapstick conversation and an improvised shayari competition, further elevating the show’s entertainment quotient.

A highlight of the evening is set to be a 'Swayamvar Roast’ featuring Gaurav as Munawar, followed by a 'Reverse Roast’ by Munawar himself. Here, Munawar takes a humorous jab at all the participants with clever puns and jokes, showcasing his comedic prowess.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Gaurav Dubey shared insights into his preparation for playing Munawar, including studying his sketches and seeking advice from Harsh Gujral. His dedication to capturing the essence of Munawar’s humor reflects the team's commitment to delivering a highly entertaining experience to viewers. "Our one goal is to entertain our viewers with fun gags," said Gaurav, highlighting the team's focus on comedy and entertainment.

