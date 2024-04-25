Main Hoon Saath Tere Launch Date, Cast: From Real To Reel, Karan Vohra Shares His Fatherhood Journey

Main Hoon Saath Tere Update: Zee TV's upcoming show - Main Hoon Saath Tere is set to take its viewers through the journey of a single mother, Janvi (Ulka Gupta), underlining the numerous challenges a mother has to take on, while doubling up as a parent.

MAIN HOON SAATH TERE STORYLINE, CAST AND OTHER DETAILS

Based in Gwalior, Janvi lives with her son, Kian (Nihan Jain), who is the nucleus of her world. Despite their strong bond, Kian feels the void of a man in the house, but more from his mother's point of view as he sees her managing everything alone.

The plot thickens when Janvi (Ulka Gupta) crosses paths with an affluent businessman Aryaman (Karan Vohra) and the two end up working under the same roof. While Aryaman tries to win Kian's heart, Karan is ecstatic about playing the role of a father once again.

