Main Hoon Saath Tere Launch Date, Full Cast: Mansi Srivastava To Play The Villain In Zee TV Show

Main Hoon Saath Tere Update: Zee TV's upcoming show - Main Hoon Saath Tere is set to take its viewers through the journey of a single mother, Janvi (Ulka Gupta), underlining the constant social scrutiny and numerous challenges a mother has to face while doubling up as a parent.

MAIN HOON SAATH TERE PLOT, FULL CAST, & OTHER DETAILS

Janvi lives with her son Kian, who is the nucleus of her world but despite their strong bond, Kian experiences the void of a man's presence in the house, more as a partner for his mother than a father for himself. Things get more complicated as Janvi encounters Aryaman, a wealthy businessman, and they both find themselves working together. Witness Kian as he becomes the driving force in the relationship between his mother, who is single, and the man who has feelings for her.

