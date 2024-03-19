Mangal Lakshmi Exclusive: Casting Director Taranvir Singh On Roping In Sanika Gaikwad As Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi Update: Casting Director Taranvir Singh, known for his work on popular TV shows such as 'Nima Denzongpa' and 'Spy Bahu', highlights recent instances of discovering and casting fresh talent. Taranvir recently launched Sanika Gaikwad as a lead in TV show Mangal Laxmi.

Advertisement

He said, "Certainly! In my show Mangal Laxmi for ColorsTV, Sanika Gaikwad, a former RJ, shines as the lead. Additionally, two newcomers will take the lead in my upcoming Star Plus project (details under wraps for now). In the past, we've introduced talents like Ram Yashwardhan, now portraying Shiv in Colors' "Shiv Shakti," and Surabhi Das, who portrayed Nima in "Nima Denzongpa." These individuals and many more were raw and not famous when cast in significant roles. List is too long."

Advertisement

Highlighting about the main challenges he faces as a casting director in today's industry. He mentioned, "While actors today are more polished and prepared, many struggle to grasp the commercial aspects, often demanding excessive fees and prolonging negotiations. It's crucial for them to understand the importance of proving themselves first. Additionally, with the addition of new channels and shows, locking in talented actors quickly poses a significant challenge. Convincing them to hold their dates these days for a good amount of time is a huge challenge."

Advertisement

Talking about What should aspiring actors keep in mind while approaching for a role. He said, "Talent needs to understand that we need them as much as you need us! Your presence is valuable to us as much as our opportunities are to you. While it's important to keep auditioning and networking, refrain from multiple calls and follow-ups. Patience is literally the key. If a role is meant for you, the casting team will reach out for sure. Respect their workload and avoid bombarding them with calls and messages. Focus on your craft, and the right opportunities will come your way in due time."

Advertisement