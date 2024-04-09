Manisha Rani-Elvish Yadav Friendship OVER? Bigg Boss Star REACTS To 'Instagram Unfollow' Controversy

Manisha Rani-Elvish Yadav controversy: It is said that equations change within a few minutes inside the Bigg Boss house. It is true as a few celebrities are able to maintain their friendship while playing the game in Salman Khan's show. Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Archana Gautam, Vicky Jain-Abhishek Kumar, who earlier formed a bond in their respective seasons, had ugly spats in the later stage of the game.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT 2 turned out to be an exception as the likes of Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt were able to preserve their friendship inside the BB house. However, things turned ugly for a popular duo in recent times. We are talking about Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani.

Advertisement