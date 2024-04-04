Manisha Rani’s BFF Vishal Singh Supports Her After Bigg Boss OTT 2 Star Elvish Yadav & His Buddies Target Her

Manisha Rani-Elvish Yadav Controversy: In the middle of the whole follow-unfollow drama between Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani her Bigg Boss OTT 2 buddy Elvish Yadav. Things got pretty intense when Elvish and his friends started making fun of Manisha on social media after she revealed the real reason behind unfollowing the hugely popular YouTuber on social media in a vlog.

MANISHA RANI'S BFF COMES OUT IN HER SUPPORT AGAINST ELVISH YADAV

These actions of Elvish Yadav and his friends were very disheartening and insensitive for Manisha Rani. Amidst the ongoing controversy, she found a true friend in Vishal Singh, like always. As expected, he stood by her side, offering strength and support when she needed it most.

