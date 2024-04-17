Manisha Rani Bairan Begani Release: BB OTT 2 Star To Bring Electrifying Moves In Her New Dance Number

Fresh off the heels of her triumphant success on Jhalak Dikhla Ja 11, Manisha Rani is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming music video, "Bairan Begani." The scintillating track, set to be released on Saga Music's official YouTube channel, promises to be a visual and auditory spectacle.

Featuring vocals by Amit Uchana, "Bairan Begani" is poised to enrapture listeners with its melodic charm. However, it's Manisha Rani's mesmerizing presence and killer looks that are sure to steal the spotlight. Her undeniable allure and magnetic charisma promise to leave viewers spellbound.

