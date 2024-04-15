Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Winner Manisha Rani Reveals SHOCKING Details About The Prize Money, “50 Per Cent…”

Manisha Rani Opens Up About Winning Prize Money: Manisha Rani has been grabbing the headlines ever since she became the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11. However, her recent revelation brought up some shocking facts that the fans may not have anticipated.

Manisha Rani Took To Vlog to Open Up About Winning Prize Money

Manisha Rani took to her vlog on Sunday, April 14, and announced a few facts and the truth behind winning prize money in a reality show. In her YouTube vlog where content creator Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh joined her, Manisha said, "The Jhalak winning amount still hasn't come, and they will deduct half of it. People think it's raining money in my life, but that only happens with those who have a Crorepati boyfriend, but neither do I have a Crorepati nor a boyfriend."

