MasterChef India Telugu New Episode: Chef Nikitha Umesh On MasterChef Telugu Top 10 Contestants

Deemed as a gastronomical extravaganza, Sony LIV's MasterChef India is proudly expanding its culinary reach to the regional audiences with MasterChef India Telugu. Numerous people aspire to take their love for food to the next level by honing their culinary skills and becoming chefs, MasterChef India Telugu is one such show that is offering this opportunity to its contestants. Celebrity chefs Sanjay Thumma, Nikitha Umesh, and Chalapathi Rao will not just judge the show but will also mentor the home cooks in the journey of their food discovery.

Advertisement

Chef Nikitha Umesh candidly shares her journey as she steps into the world of MasterChef India Telugu, "MasterChef India has truly been a guiding light for home cooks worldwide, and I've been fortunate enough to be inspired by its magic, just like countless others. As a child, it ignited a fire within me for cooking, ultimately shaping my journey into becoming a professional chef. Now, life has come full circle as I find myself on the other side of the table, serving as a judge for the incredible talents on MasterChef Telugu. These 10 home cooks hail from diverse backgrounds, but they share one common thread: a deep-seated love for food. It's incredible to witness their passion and innovation unfold in the kitchen."

Advertisement