Bigg Boss 17 Winner MC Stan's Unforgettable Moment Meeting 'Crush' Kriti Sanon At Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Concert Update: MC Stan, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 16 and a Pune-born rap sensation, has firmly established himself as a powerhouse in the Indian hip-hop scene. Renowned for his magnetic stage presence and chart-topping albums, Stan became a household name on TV after winning the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan and continues to captivate audiences with his electrifying performances.

MC STAN MEETS KRITI SANON AT DILJIT DOSANJH'S CONCERT

Recently, at a star-studded event, the Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai, MC Stan found himself in the company of many Bollywood stars and one of them was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star Kriti Sanon. This was the moment he was waiting for as the talented actress is his crush. Yes, you read that right!

