Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara TWIST: Here's How Avinash Mishra Took Inspiration From Akshay Kumar

Star Plus is introducing a fresh narrative with its latest television drama, "Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara," featuring an ensemble cast including Prerna Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Aarchi Sachdeva. This unique storyline unfolds in Pune, spotlighting the life of Sajeeri, portrayed by Prerna Singh. Sajeeri's journey from being perpetually friend-zoned and overlooked to discovering her self-worth and ambition of becoming a chef forms the essence of the series. The dynamic between Sajeeri and Shivam, played by Avinash Mishra, adds depth to the narrative, illustrating the transformation of Sajeeri's self-confidence through her culinary passions.

Avinash Mishra steps into the shoes of Shivam, a proficient chef, drawing inspiration from Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar for his role. Akshay Kumar's own past as a chef in Dhaka and Bangkok before his acting career serves as a blueprint for Mishra's portrayal of Shivam. This parallel not only enriches Mishra's character but also pays homage to Akshay Kumar's versatile background. Mishra's dedication to embodying Shivam's culinary expertise, inspired by Kumar's life, promises a captivating watch for the audience.

In a statement, Avinash Mishra shares insights into his character, Shivam, who is not just a chef but also a café owner. Mishra reveals his methodical approach to capturing the essence of his role through Akshay Kumar's inspiring career trajectory. According to Mishra, viewers can anticipate a multifaceted depiction of Shivam, infused with the spirit and professional ethos reminiscent of Akshay Kumar. This deliberate character development invites viewers to stay tuned for a storyline where culinary artistry plays a significant role.

