Mera Balam Thanedaar Weekly Synopsis: Will Veer's Heroic Act Bring Him closer To Bulbul?

Mera Balam Update: In tonight's (April 10) episode, during the Gangaur Visarjan, Bulbul's fall down the stairs reveals Drishti's plan to expose her fake pregnancy. When she is rushed to the hospital, it's disclosed she isn't pregnant, which shocks Sulakshana. Meanwhile, Veer succeeds in a raid but is interrupted by news of Bulbul's accident.

At the hospital, the doctor confirms Bulbul is not pregnant due to Veer and Bulbul's unconsummated marriage. Bulbul admits the truth to Sulakshana, who offers forgiveness. Back home, Sulakshana questions Bb's relationship with Veer, met with silence. Later, Sulakshana, enraged, drags Bulbul outside, intending to throw her out, where they encounter a stunned Vardhan at the door. Will Bulbul's silence about her relationship with Veer tear the family apart?

