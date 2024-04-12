Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile Actress Manisha Saxena Sizzles In Off-Shoulder Dress As She Celebrates Birthday In Style

Actress Manisha Saxena, celebrated her birthday on 12 April in a grand style, surrounded by her loved ones. Known for her roles in television and movies, Manisha chose to make her special day memorable by sharing moments from her midnight celebration on social media. Fans were treated to a glimpse of the actress cutting her birthday cake alongside dhol walas, and dancing to the rhythm of the beats, showcasing the joyous occasion.



Manisha Saxena, currently portraying the character Shruti in the Dangal TV show "Milke bhi hum na mile", looked stunning in an off-shoulder mini dress at her birthday party. Her glamorous appearance and the lively celebration caught everyone's attention, proving it to be an unforgettable birthday. The actress shared various snapshots and videos, including her indulgence in a delicious cake and surprises by her close ones, amplifying the festive spirit of her birthday.

