MTV Splitsvilla 15 Launch: Aly Goni, Sana Sayyad, Shagun Pandey, Splitsvilla Stars Who Made It Big In TV

MTV Splitsvilla 15 launch: As we gear up for MTV Splitsvilla X5, the show is not only about love triangles and plot twists but has emerged to be a ticket to fame. From fresh faces to red carpet regulars let's rewind and witness the splitsvillans who went from reality tv to total stardom!

Rishabh Jaiswal - Emerging from MTV Splitsvilla X4, Rishabh Jaiswal is now gracing the screens on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. Despite his brief stint on MTV Splitsvilla, he left a lasting impression on the audience with his strategic gameplay. Following his appearance on the show, he further showcased his skills on MTV Roadies Karm ya Kand and bagged a role in the web series Ashramam 2.

Paras Chhabra - Paras Chhabra kickstarted his journey by winning MTV Splitsvilla X5 with Akanksha Popli. Transitioning to acting, he captured hearts in shows like Karn Sangini, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Badho Bahu, Adhuri Kahaani Humari and Aarambh - Kahani Devsena Ki and a film M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai solidifying his presence in the entertainment world and the hearts of his fans. He further established his place in the hearts of fans with a remarkable journey in Bigg Boss season 13, where he emerged as a finalist, leaving an indelible mark with his talent and persona.

Sana Sayyad - Sana Sayyad, who graced the stage alongside Utkarsh as her partner, bagged her first break in Season 8 of MTV Splitsvilla, ultimately emerging as the runner-up of that season. Subsequently, Sana soared to new heights in her TV career and secured roles in leading TV shows like Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Divya-Drishti, Spy Bahu, MTV Girls on Top, Lockdown Ki Love Story and Kundali Bhagya amongst others.

Aly Goni - Aly Goni, celebrated for his charismatic personality and captivating presence on screen, has captured the hearts of audiences. His journey began with the OG dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla Season 5. While he didn't win the trophy, his time on MTV Splitsvilla paved the way for his breakthrough role in one of the biggest shows, 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.' Later, he charmed viewers as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss season 14. He later featured in two music videos of singer Neha Kakkar - 'Tera Suit' and '2 Phone'.

Shagun Pandey - Shagun Pandey's journey to television fame commenced with his participation in MTV Splitsvilla 11, where he encountered numerous obstacles and tests, including surrendering power for love. Despite these challenges, he remained steadfast and determined, ultimately becoming a runner-up alongside Samyukta. Transitioning to non-fictional space, he has then appeared in shows like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Shubharambh, Kyun Uthe Dil Chod Aaya before landing his current role in Mera Balam Thanedaar. He also bagged a role in the short film Blind Love and also featured in a few music videos.

