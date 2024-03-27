MTV Splitsvilla Launch Date, Hosts Name: All You Need To Know About Show's Contestants

27th March 2024: India's biggest dating reality television show is back with its newest season of love, sizzling chemistry, and never-ending drama! Gear up for MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, as the hottest girls and boys step up their game to win 'Dil aur Fame'! The country's most anticipated OG dating reality television show will be hosted by the ultimate Queen of Hearts - Sunny Leone, joined by her new co-host, the dashing King of Hearts - Tanuj Virwani. 21 hot singles will vie for love and fame in MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, co-powered by NEWME and Fixderma Shadow Sun Protection, and Wild Stone Deos and Perfumes. The show is set to premiere on 30th March, every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and simultaneously on JioCinema, making it the first-ever television and digital simulcast of a reality show. For the first-time ever, this season of MTV Splitsvilla will also launch with Tamil dubs on Jio Cinema!

Advertisement

MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please promises fans an unprecedented season of entertainment with the new theme. As unsuspecting Splitsvillains play the game of love, the 'ex' factor will unlock a whole new level of drama. 11 girls and 10 boys will give it their all in the ultimate quest to find that one ideal match! In a heady cocktail of sentiments and strategy, Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed will return to stir 'mischief' in paradise, while ruling a parallel villa of exes called Ex-Isle! Confrontations, jealousy, revelations, voyeurism, old rivalries, dark pasts all come to light and all hell breaks loose when the contestants meet their ex-es! Fans must watch out for new elements like the Mischief Box, through which Uorfi will infuse chaos and bedlam into the contestants' lives, leaving them shocked and shaken. The Love Den will serve as an intimate space for Splitsvillains to connect emotionally and express their feelings freely - because what is MTV Splitsvilla, if not a love fest!

Advertisement

Sharing her thoughts on the launch of MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, Sunny Leone said, "MTV Splitsvilla is a true reflection of the evolving dynamics of love, staying genuine and connected with the changing trends in relationships. It resonates with the modern perspective on dating and how the rules have transformed. The 'ExSqueeze Me Please' theme this season will add twists and turns that will surely heighten fans' excitement."

Advertisement