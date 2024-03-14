Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Munmun Dutta’s 1st Post After Engagement Rumours With Raj: Living My…

Munmun Dutta Engagement Rumours: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have refuted rumors surrounding their alleged engagement in Vadodara, mere hours after the news spread on Wednesday (March 13). Today (March 15), Munmun posted her first Instagram post after the rumours, sharing snaps taken near the Brooklyn Bridge from her recent trip to New York.

MUNMUN DUTTA'S FIRST POST AFTER DENYING ENGAGEMENT

Munmun Dutta, who has been treating her followers to breathtaking holiday snapshots from New York in recent weeks, took to Instagram to unveil a series of throwback photos. Captioning her post with "Living my best life," she shared the final set of images from her NYC escapade and photoshoot.

Three hours ago, she posted another set of pictures, from an event in Delhi with the caption, "Delhi work mode #munmundutta #eventdiaries #workmode #Delhi"

Take a look at the Instagram posts here:

ALL ABOUT MUNMUN DUTTA-RAJ ANADKAT DATING RUMOURS

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are known for their roles as Babita Iyer and Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu on the long-running SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They have rumored to be in a relationship since a long time despite an age difference of nine years, though they have consistently denied it.

Addressing the engagement speculation yesterday, Munmun took to Instagram Stories to dismiss the "fake news" alongside a photo of herself enjoying tea with her friends, stating, "Fake news toh chalti rahegi (Fake news will always be there). But nothing beats my evening tea with my girl gang."

Raj also took to his Instagram Stories, asserting, "Hello Everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false and baseless. Team Raj Anadkat."

