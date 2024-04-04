Naagin 7 Cast: Will Ekta Kapoor Sign Shehzada Dhami After Supporting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers?

Naagin 7 Cast Update: Naagin 6, produced by Ekta Kapoor and starring Tejasswi Prakash in the lead, concluded its run last year leaving viewers sad, marking the end of the longest season in the franchise. Fans thoroughly enjoyed Tejasswi's diverse roles throughout the supernatural drama.

Advertisement

Although saddened by the conclusion of their beloved show, Naagin 6, loyal fans were pleasantly surprised by the announcement of Naagin 7 by the makers. The teaser for the new season has been circulating since the last season's finale, introducing a new naagin and leaving viewers intrigued.

Advertisement