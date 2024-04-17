Navratri 2024: Karmadhikari Shanidev Actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Shares Childhood Memories From Celebrations

Shemaroo TV has been captivating its audience with a variety of shows that not only entertain but also offer valuable lessons. Among its offerings, 'Karmadhikari Shanidev' stands out as a mythological series that explores the life of the celestial deity Shanidev. The show moves beyond common tales to provide a deeper understanding of Shanidev's role and teachings. Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who brings the character of Shanidev to life, shares a personal connection with spirituality, especially during the auspicious period of Chaitra Navratri.

Vineet opens up about his family's devout practices during Navratri, highlighting the traditions that fill their home with joy and divine energy. "My family and I are devoted to Mata. During Navratri, we engage in worship with deep devotion," Vineet says, describing the unwavering flame of an Akhand Diya and the Kalash setup at his home. He fondly remembers the gathering of his mother and their neighbors, singing hymns and fostering a spiritually charged environment.

