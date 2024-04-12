Navratri 2024: Shaitani Rasmein Actor Vibhav Roy Recalls Cherished Memories Of Kanak Puja

Star Bharat's latest fantasy thriller, "Shaitani Rasmein," is making waves among viewers, drawing them into a world filled with suspense and mystery. The show, which airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm, features Vibhav Roy in the lead role of Piyush. Roy, known for his versatile acting skills, has become a favorite among fans for his compelling portrayal in the series. Despite having pursued his studies in Australia, Roy's performances reflect a strong connection to his Indian roots, particularly evident in his enthusiasm for cultural festivities like Navratri.

Vibhav Roy, while discussing his personal life, shared touching memories of celebrating Navratri with his family, highlighting the Kanjak Puja as a significant tradition. "Kanjak Puja has always been a cornerstone of our Navratri celebrations, symbolizing our unwavering devotion and reverence for the divine feminine," Roy said. He reminisced about his sister's eager participation in the rituals, which added joy to their family gatherings. These experiences, he noted, reinforced the importance of faith and the bonds of family.

