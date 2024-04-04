Nia Sharma New Show Title, Cast, Launch Date: Actress Signs Fiction Show 4 Yrs After Naagin? DEETS

Nia Sharma New Show Update: Nia Sharma, who made her acting debut with Star Plus' Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010, has established herself among the most successful female stars on TV. The talented actress became a household name with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and went on to feature in several popular shows including Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

NIA SHARMA TV COMEBACK: ACTRESS BAGS NEW SHOW?

While Nia Sharma was last seen on the small screen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in 2022, Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 was her last fiction outing. The supernatural drama went off-air in 2020 and also starred Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rashami Desai among others in pivotal roles.

