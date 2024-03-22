Nickelodeon Holi 2024: When & Where To Watch Motu Patlu, Chikoo Aur Bunty & Other Shows

Holi is just around the corner, and it's that time of the year when you let loose and go crazy with Gulaal and Gujiyas. But if you and your family are the ones who prefer to celebrate this joyous festival from the comfort of your house, here is another way to enjoy it.

Advertisement

This year, Nickelodeon has planned something fun to heighten the entertainment quotient in every home with a special line-up of tv movies and shows on Nick with 'Funtastic Holi Weekend' and on Sonic with 'Holi Sonic Wali' starting 23rd March! The festival of colours wouldn't be complete without our favourite toons.

Advertisement

So, the entire Holi weekend, enjoy the different colours of joy on screen with family and friends. Here's what's in store -

Kanha - Morpankh Samraat: Showcasing his playful and mischievous antics, 'Kanha - Morpankh Samraat' is a captivating series that chronicles the evergreen tales of the adolescent Kanha, and traces his journey as a son, warrior, hero, and friend. Each episode showcases a legendary tale from Kanha's life, featuring his courageous acts and lessons on love and kindness. With each stroke of colour, Kanha - Morpankh Samraat illuminates the hearts of viewers reminding them of the true essence of Holi. The new season premieres on 25th March, 12:00 pm onwards on Nick and JioCinema.

Advertisement

Motu Patlu: As vibrant colours fill the air through the streets of Furfuri Nagar, Motu and Patlu find themselves in the midst of a colourful adventure this Holi - accidentally stumbling into one hilarious situation after another. Every episode is filled with laughter, lighthearted fun and of course, lots of samosas. With a sprinkle of luck and a dash of mischief, this Holi promises to be a celebration like no other in Furfuri Nagar! Watch Motu Patlu as a part of 'Funtastic Holi Weekend' from 23rd to 25th March only on Nick.

Advertisement

Pinaki & Happy - The Bhoot Bandhus: This Holi, Pinaki and Happy, the admirable duo, embark on a spirited adventure filled with mischief and heartwarming moments, as usual. The duo illustrates the true essence of the festival - bonding, joy, and the beauty of celebrating colours. Watch Pinaki & Happy - The Bhoot Bandhus as a part of 'Holi Sonic Wali' on 25th March only on Sonic.

Advertisement

Chikoo Aur Bunty: As the series unfolds, the mischievous sibling duo Chikoo and Bunty find themselves entangled in colourful chaos, especially during the festive season of Holi, where their pranks reach new heights amidst the vibrant splashes of colours. Catch the duo on 'Funtastic Holi weekend' from 23rd to 25th March only on Nick.